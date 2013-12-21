Preview: Flames at Penguins

Although they are being decimated by injuries, the Pittsburgh Penguins aren’t showing it on the scoreboard. The Penguins vie for their season-high seventh consecutive victory overall and 10th straight at home when the Calgary Flames pay them a visit on Saturday afternoon. Despite playing without former Hart Trophy winner Evgeni Malkin and a bevy of defensemen, the Penguins barely missed a step in cruising to a 5-2 triumph over Minnesota on Thursday.

Calgary started its five-game road trip in promising fashion with a 2-1 overtime victory over Buffalo. The Flames have dropped three straight (0-1-2), with Thursday’s 3-2 overtime loss to Detroit being the latest setback. Calgary hasn’t fared well when facing Pittsburgh, losing five straight contests since its last win in December 2005.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, RSN West (Calgary), ROOT (Pittsburgh)

ABOUT THE FLAMES (13-16-6): Karri Ramo seems to be getting the better of rookie Reto Berra in the goaltending battle. The former made 35 saves against the Red Wings and has posted a 4-1-2 mark with a stingy 1.82 goals-against average in his last seven starts. Mikael Backlund has contributed for the light-scoring Flames, tallying twice in the last three games to increase his season total to five.

ABOUT THE PENGUINS (26-10-1): Rookie Olli Maatta is making the best of the situation in Pittsburgh, which is missing fellow defensemen Rob Scuderi (ankle), Paul Martin (undisclosed), Kris Letang (upper body) and Brooks Orpik (concussion). “In the last 15 games, (his role has) gotten bigger,” Penguins coach Dan Bylsma said of the 19-year-old Maatta, who has collected two goals and two assists in his last four contests. “The last five games, it’s gone to a point where he’s been the top pair and getting the top minutes on the back end with (Matt) Niskanen.”

OVERTIME

1. Pittsburgh’s Sidney Crosby has recorded six goals and nine assists during his nine-game point streak. The captain has scored five goals in as many career games versus the Flames.

2. After beginning the month with a four-game point streak, Calgary RW Jiri Hudler has recorded just two assists in his last five contests.

3. Penguins RW Jayson Menga was the team’s latest casualty as he is sidelined six weeks with a lower-body injury.

PREDICTION: Penguins 2, Flames 1