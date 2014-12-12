Preview: Flames at Penguins

The Calgary Flames are suddenly having all sorts of problems keeping the puck out of the net - and a visit to Pittsburgh isn’t exactly the remedy they need. The Flames look to halt a three-game skid Friday night as they visit the high-flying Penguins in the third of a four-game road trip. Calgary has surrendered 11 goals during their losing streak, and now face a Pittsburgh roster that comes into the night averaging 3.2 goals per game - good for third in the NHL.

The Flames failed to take advantage of the offensively-challenged Buffalo Sabres on Thursday, allowing the lowest-scoring team in the league to strike four times in a span of less than 27 minutes bridging the second and third periods. And it gets much tougher from here for Calgary, which wraps up its four-game trek against the powerhouse Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday night. The Penguins look to bounce back from Monday’s 4-3 overtime loss to the New York Rangers.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, RSW (Calgary), ROOT (Pittsburgh)

ABOUT THE FLAMES (17-10-2): Calgary can’t be upset with its effort on the offensive end against Buffalo, holding a 45-19 edge in shots but getting turned away repeatedly by netminder Jhonas Enroth. That has been a theme for the hard-luck Flames during the skid, as they’ve outshot each of their opponents but wound up with zero points to show for it. Calgary’s continued discipline has kept the team afloat, as it has yielded three power-plays or fewer in 11 consecutive games and 23 of its last 24.

ABOUT THE PENGUINS (18-6-3): The Flames may be mired in their longest losing streak of the season, but Pittsburgh players are still impressed with the team - and talented captain Mark Giordano in particular. “He’s done a really good job of leading the way for those guys,” Blake Comeau said of Giordano, who leads NHL defensemen with 30 points. “He’s always in great shape, and he’s a really good guy in the locker room.” Captain Sidney Crosby continues to lead the team with 35 points, but has scored just twice since Oct. 28.

OVERTIME

1. Pittsburgh has won seven straight meetings, with the Flames’ last victory coming Dec. 3, 2005.

2. The Penguins have won just once in their last seven games on three or more days’ rest.

3. Crosby has six goals and three assists in seven career games against Calgary.

PREDICTION: Penguins 4, Flames 2