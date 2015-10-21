FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Calgary Flames - PlayerWatch
#US NHL
October 21, 2015

Calgary Flames - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

C/LW Sam Bennett made his return with the Flames after missing Calgary’s 5-2 loss at home to the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday with an upper-body injury.

C Joe Colborne returned to the Flames’ lineup on Tuesday and played on a line with LW Michael Ferland and RW David Jones after missing Calgary’s first five games of the season with a broken thumb.

C Markus Granlund was sent back to AHL Stockton by the Calgary Flames on Tuesday. Granlund played in one game for the Flames during his call-up against the Edmonton Oilers on Oct. 17. Before Granlund joined the Flames, he had one goal and one assists in Stockton’s 7-0 win to open the season on Oct. 10. A native of Finland, Granlund played in 48 games for the Flames last season and had eight goals and 10 assists. He made his NHL debut with Calgary in 2013-14, appearing in seven games and getting his first two goals and an assists.

G Kari Ramo started in net for the Flames, but was pulled at 11:37 of the second period after giving up four goals on 18 shots. Back-up netminder Jonas Hiller went on to make 10 saves on 12 shots in a relief effort.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
