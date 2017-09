D Jakub Nakladal was sent down to AHL Stockton on Thursday. Nakladal joined the Flames as a free agent last May. He played two games for Stockton earlier this season and had three assists.

G Karri Ramo was recalled from Calgary’s AHL affiliate, the Stockton Heat, on Thursday. Ramo played 34 games for Calgary last year where he had a 15-9-3 record and recorded a 2.60 goals-against average and a .912 save percentage.