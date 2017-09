G Karri Ramo was the star of the show in Calgary’s seventh consecutive win, stopping 35 of 36 shots in a 3-1 vicory over the Stars. “Especially in that third period, Karri came up with big saves,” Flames coach Bob Hartley said. “We were under siege, and he came up with some big clutch saves. We blocked lots of shots, too, but I thought that Karri was the difference in tonight’s game.”