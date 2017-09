F Jiri Hudler will miss at least a week with a groin injury, Flames coach Bob Hartley said Wednesday. Hudler sat out Tuesday night’s 3-1 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning after being limited to 5:26 of ice time Saturday against the Colorado Avalanche. “We have no target dates yet on his return,” Hartley said. Hudler has 20 points (five goals, 15 assists) in 35 games this season.