Calgary Flames - PlayerWatch
February 12, 2016 / 11:02 AM / 2 years ago

Calgary Flames - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

C Sam Bennett finished with a goal and two assists in the Flames’ 6-5 shootout win over the Sharks on Thursday.

C Sean Monahan, LW Johnny Gaudreau and C Lance Bouma returned to the Calgary lineup Thursday after getting scratched from the previous game. Calgary coach Bob Hartley sat the trio for breaking an unspecified team rule. All three barely made it in time for practice the day before the team’s Tuesday win over Toronto.

G Jonas Hiller got an impressive win off the bench Thursday.

LW Jiri Hudler scored in the fourth round of a shootout to give the visitors a wild 6-5 win over Sharks.

G Karri Ramo left the game at San Jose on Thursday with three minutes left in the third period after injuring his left leg.

