Calgary Flames - PlayerWatch

D Dennis Wideman had his 20-game suspension for knicking an official to the ice during a game last month upheld by NHL commissioner Gary Bettman on Wednesday. The league cited a violation of Rule 40 for physical abuse of officials from a game in Calgary on Jan. 27 against the Nashville Predators. Wideman cross-checked linesman Don Henderson into the ice while trying to get back to the team’s bench at 11:19 of the second period. Wideman met with Bettman on Feb. 10 during a hearing in New York after the an appeal of the suspension handed down by NHL senior executive vice president of hockey operations Colin Campbell on Feb. 3. Wideman, who had been suspended indefinitely before the All-Star break, met with NHL officials in Toronto at a hearing that lasted 90 minutes. While awaiting results of the appeal, Wideman already has served seven games of the suspension. Based on his average annual salary, Wideman will lose $564,516.20. According to reports, Wideman could appeal the decision to a neutral arbitrator. Wideman, 32, played the last four seasons with the Flames. He has two goals, 17 assists and 30 penalty minutes in 48 games this season.

G Karri Ramo will miss the remainder of the season after tearing his ACL last Thursday, the team announced Wednesday.