FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Calgary Flames - PlayerWatch
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NHL
February 18, 2016 / 6:02 AM / 2 years ago

Calgary Flames - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

D Dennis Wideman had his 20-game suspension for knicking an official to the ice during a game last month upheld by NHL commissioner Gary Bettman on Wednesday. The league cited a violation of Rule 40 for physical abuse of officials from a game in Calgary on Jan. 27 against the Nashville Predators. Wideman cross-checked linesman Don Henderson into the ice while trying to get back to the team’s bench at 11:19 of the second period. Wideman met with Bettman on Feb. 10 during a hearing in New York after the an appeal of the suspension handed down by NHL senior executive vice president of hockey operations Colin Campbell on Feb. 3. Wideman, who had been suspended indefinitely before the All-Star break, met with NHL officials in Toronto at a hearing that lasted 90 minutes. While awaiting results of the appeal, Wideman already has served seven games of the suspension. Based on his average annual salary, Wideman will lose $564,516.20. According to reports, Wideman could appeal the decision to a neutral arbitrator. Wideman, 32, played the last four seasons with the Flames. He has two goals, 17 assists and 30 penalty minutes in 48 games this season.

G Karri Ramo will miss the remainder of the season after tearing his ACL last Thursday, the team announced Wednesday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.