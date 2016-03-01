Calgary Flames - PlayerWatch

RW Garnet Hathaway was recalled by the Flames from ECHL Adirondack and was inserted into the lineup for his NHL debut. He finished plus-1 in 12:51 of ice time Monday at Philadelphia.

C Brett Pollock, D Jyrki Jokipakka and a conditional pick in the 2016 NHL Draft were acquired by Calgary on Monday in exchange for D Kris Russell. Pollock, 19, is playing his fourth year for the Edmonton Oil Kings of the Western Hockey League. He leads the Oil Kings in points (67) and assists (42) this season.

LW Johnny Gaudreau extended his career-high assist and point streaks to eight games with a helper in the Flames’ 5-3 loss to the Flyers on Monday. Over the eight-game span, the 22-year-old has nine assists and three goals. On the season, the second-year player has 63 points, good for sixth in the NHL.

G Jonas Hiller, the Flames’ backup, has not provided much relief as of late. He allowed four goals in his team’s 5-3 loss to the Flyers on Monday and has now surrendered four or more goals in five of his past six games. Hiller, 34, has posted career lows in goals-against average (3.33) and save percentage (.885).

G Niklas Backstrom was traded to Calgary by Minnesota along with a 2016 sixth-round draft pick for RW David Jones Backstrom has not played this season due to injuries and had a 5-7-3 record with a 3.05 goals-against average last season with the Wild. Backstrom went 194-142-50 with a 2.48 GAA, a .915 save percentage (SV%) and 28 shutouts in 409 career games with Minnesota and is the franchise’s all-time leader in wins, shutouts and games played