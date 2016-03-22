Calgary Flames - PlayerWatch

C Sean Monahan has been on a roll, helping the Calgary Flames to earn points in four straight games. He scored twice and added an assist in a 4-1 win Sunday. “Obviously we’re confident right now,” said Monahan, who has seven points (five goals, two assists) in his last four games. “We’re not in the spot we want to be but we want to show pride and character and dig deep here to end the season. I think we did that again tonight.”

G Joni Ortio served as the Flames backup on Monday night. Niklas Backstrom, who picked up the win in Montreal on Sunday, was a scratch as Calgary currently has three goaltenders on its active roster.

D Dougie Hamilton recorded three assists to lift the Flames to a 4-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday night at the Bell Centre.

G Niklas Backstrom, appearing in his first NHL game since Jan.13, 2015, made 21 saves for the Flames in a win Sunday. “The guys in front of me played a great game and helped me a lot,” said Backstrom. “It was fun to be out there. It’s a long time since my last game so there’s for sure some things in my game that I need to improve, things I have to do better, but we got a win, and that’s what we wanted tonight.”