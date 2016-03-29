Calgary Flames - PlayerWatch

F Derek Grant was recalled from the Stockton Heat of the AHL. Grant, 25, has no points in nine games with the Flames this season and has recorded 45 points (27 goals, 18 assists) in 36 games with Stockton.

F Freddie Hamilton was assigned to the Stockton Heat of the AHL. Hamilton, 24, made his Flames debut on March 16 and scored his first goal for the team on March 18. He has played four games for Calgary with one goal and one assist. He has skated in 53 games for Stockton this season, recording 35 points (16 goals, 19 assists).

F Garnet Hathaway was assigned to the Stockton Heat of the AHL. Hathaway, 24, made his NHL debut on Feb. 29 and recorded his first NHL points (two assists) on March 3. He has seen action in 14 games for the Flames, recording three assists and 31 penalty minutes. He has played in 35 games for Stockton, scoring six goals and adding 11 assists and 30 penalty minutes.

D Brett Kulak was recalled by the Flames from AHL Stockton on an emergency basis. Kulak, 22, has no points in six appearances with the Flames this season along with 12 points in 53 contests with Stockton.

F Emile Poirier was recalled by the Flames from AHL Stockton on an emergency basis. Poirier, 21, has notched 28 points (11 goals, 17 assists) in 56 games with Stockton.

F Hunter Shinkaruk was recalled by the Flames from AHL Stockton on an emergency basis. Shinkaruk, 21, has five goals and five assists in 14 games with Calgary’s AHL affiliate. He was obtained in a trade with Vancouver.