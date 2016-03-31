FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Calgary Flames - PlayerWatch
#US NHL
April 1, 2016 / 5:30 AM / a year ago

Calgary Flames - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Jonas Hiller of the Calgary Flames entered Wednesday night’s game against the Anaheim Ducks with a 4.29 goals-against average and an .856 save percentage in his previous seven games. Hiller did himself no favors by allowing three goals on five shots before being pulled after just 6 minutes, 51 seconds of an 8-3 defeat. The Swiss net-minder suffered his sixth loss in his past seven decisions.

D Mark Giordano moved into eighth place on the club’s all-time list of games played. Giordano made his 587th appearance to pass Jamie Macoun.

RW Michael Frolik, who sustained a lower-body injury Monday night against the Coyotes, did not play Wednesday at Anaheim.

