10 months ago
Calgary Flames - PlayerWatch
October 26, 2016 / 3:06 AM / 10 months ago

Calgary Flames - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LW Matthew Tkachuk was a healthy scratch for the second straight game Monday against the Blackhawks. Tkachuk, 18, is the son of Hall of Famer Keith Tkachuk. He was Calgary's first-round pick (No. 6 overall) in the 2016 NHL draft.

G Chad Johnson returned to the bench Monday against the Blackhawks after starting three of Calgary's previous four games.

RW Kris Versteeg came through with the decisive shootout goal to lift the Flames to a 3-2 win over his former team, the Blackhawks. "I was laughing after I got booed," said Versteeg, who won two Stanley Cup rings with the Blackhawks. "It was pretty funny. You know, these fans have been nothing but amazing to me, and I thank them for everything. It was real fun."

G Brian Elliott turned aside 31 of 33 shots during regulation and did not allow a goal in seven shootout attempts during a 3-2 win over the Blackhawks on Monday. Elliott made a kick save against Chicago RW Richard Panik on a point-blank opportunity in the final seconds of the third period.

