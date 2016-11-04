FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Calgary Flames - PlayerWatch
November 6, 2016 / 5:10 AM / 10 months ago

Calgary Flames - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LW Matthew Thackuk scored his second goal of the night late in the third period to give the Flames a 3-2 win over the Sharks on Thursday. Tkachuk beat San Jose G Martin Jones with a sweet move to the backhand when left all alone in front at 15:39.

G Chad Johnson made 26 saves Thursday in the Flames' 3-2 win at San Jose. "From my standpoint, I wouldn't say it was an easy game, but it was a lot better than my last one," Johnson said. "We took away the middle and there weren't many breakaways or two-on-ones or three-on-twos."

RW Michael Frolik and D Deryk Engelland each had two assists Thursday in the Flames' 3-2 win at San Jose.

D Deryk Engelland and RW Michael Frolik each had two assists Thursday in the Flames' 3-2 win at San Jose.

