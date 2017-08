F Hunter Shinkaruk was recalled from the Stockton Heat of the American Hockey League. Shinkaruk, a 22-year-old Calgary native, is tied for second on the Heat in points this season with eight from four goals and four assists. He is coming off a two assists performance on Friday night in Stockton's 6-1 victory over San Diego.

F Kris Versteeg was placed on injured reserve by Calgary. Versteeg has two goals and two assists in 12 games.