9 months ago
Calgary Flames - PlayerWatch
November 17, 2016 / 6:20 AM / 9 months ago

Calgary Flames - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LW Matthew Tkachuk was back in uniform for Calgary. The rookie had missed two games due to a hand injury suffered in practice last week when he was cut by a skate.

G Chad Johnson added 27 saves for his first shutout in 11 months as the Flames beat the Wild 1-0 Tuesday.

LW Johnny Gaudreau scored a first-period goal on the power play, and it held up as the Flames beat the Wild 1-0 Tuesday. Gaudreau's goal was just the fifth that Calgary (6-10-1) managed in the past five games. Gaudreau was skating on a new Flames top line alongside Sean Monahan and Troy Brouwer after coach Glen Gulutzan juggled things, looking for some kind of spark.

