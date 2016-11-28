Calgary Flames - PlayerWatch

G Chad Johnson (38 saves) lost for just the third time this month as the Flames fell 5-3 at Philadelphia on Sunday.

D TJ Brodie recorded a goal and an assist Sunday in the Flames' 5-3 loss at Philadelphia.

D Dougie Hamilton had two assists Sunday in the Flames' 5-3 loss at Philadelphia.

RW Kris Versteeg returned to the lineup against Philadelphia. He missed 10 of the previous 11 games with a groin injury.

C Michael Frolik played in his 600th NHL game. Frolik has 14 points through the first 23 games.