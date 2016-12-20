LW Matthew Tkachuk registered two assists Monday in the Flames' 4-2 win at Arizona.

D Tyler Wotherspoon was recalled from the Stockton Heat of the AHL on Monday, but he was a healthy scratch Monday night at Arizona. Wotherspoon, 23, played in 20 games for Stockton this season, recording one goal and five assists. He has five assists in 26 games with the Flames over the past three seasons.

RW Troy Brouwer and RW Kris Versteeg scored power-play goals and added an assist apiece Monday in the Flames' 4-2 win at Arizona.

G Brian Elliott made 25 saves in his first start in nearly a month as the Flames snapped a two-game losing streak with a 4-2 win over the Coyotes on Monday.