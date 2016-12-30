FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Calgary Flames - PlayerWatch
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
December 31, 2016 / 7:48 AM / 8 months ago

Calgary Flames - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Chad Johnson, who finished with 22 saves in a 3-1 defeat to the Ducks on Thursday, lost his fourth straight start after reeling off six wins in a row from Nov. 30 to Dec. 10.

D Dougie Hamilton (illness) missed his first game of the season Thursday.

RW Troy Brouwer missed his second straight game as a result of a broken finger he suffered during a 4-1 win at home over the Vancouver Canucks on Dec. 23. Brouwer underwent surgery on his finger earlier this week and will be out of the lineup on a week-to-week basis.

