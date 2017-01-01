FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Calgary Flames - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
War in Afghanistan
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
North Korea
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
Tracking food by blockchain
Future of Money
Tracking food by blockchain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NHL
January 2, 2017 / 5:20 AM / 8 months ago

Calgary Flames - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Rookie LW Matthew Tkachuk extended his point streak to six games with an assist in Calgary's 4-2 victory over Arizona on Saturday.

D Dougie Hamilton (illness) returned to the lineup in Saturday's 4-2 victory over Arizona after sitting out Thursday's 3-1 loss at home to Anaheim.

C Mikael Backlund scored in Calgary's 4-2 victory over Arizona on Saturday. He has four goals and three assists in his past four games.

RW Michael Frolik had a goal and an assist in Calgary's 4-2 victory over Arizona on Saturday. It was his first goal in 21 games since he notched the winner and added an assist during a 2-1 victory over the Coyotes in Calgary on Nov. 16. "It's been awhile," Frolik said of his goal drought. "It's hockey. Sometimes it's like that. I know the start for me was good and then I kind of couldn't get it in. I'm happy that it went in (on Saturday) and hopefully it's going to build the confidence a little bit back again and we keep going. I think it's just working hard and hopefully it's going to go this way."

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.