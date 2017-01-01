Calgary Flames - PlayerWatch

Rookie LW Matthew Tkachuk extended his point streak to six games with an assist in Calgary's 4-2 victory over Arizona on Saturday.

D Dougie Hamilton (illness) returned to the lineup in Saturday's 4-2 victory over Arizona after sitting out Thursday's 3-1 loss at home to Anaheim.

C Mikael Backlund scored in Calgary's 4-2 victory over Arizona on Saturday. He has four goals and three assists in his past four games.

RW Michael Frolik had a goal and an assist in Calgary's 4-2 victory over Arizona on Saturday. It was his first goal in 21 games since he notched the winner and added an assist during a 2-1 victory over the Coyotes in Calgary on Nov. 16. "It's been awhile," Frolik said of his goal drought. "It's hockey. Sometimes it's like that. I know the start for me was good and then I kind of couldn't get it in. I'm happy that it went in (on Saturday) and hopefully it's going to build the confidence a little bit back again and we keep going. I think it's just working hard and hopefully it's going to go this way."