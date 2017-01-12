Calgary Flames - PlayerWatch

LW Matthew Tkachuk had a goal and an assist Wednesday in the Flames' 3-2 win over the Sharks.

G Chad Johnson made two big stops on Mikkel Boedker -- one on a late penalty shot and the other on a breakaway with nine seconds left -- to pull out a 3-2 win for the Flames over the Sharks. "On the penalty shot, I just tried to stay with (Boedker)," said Johnson, who finished with 23 saves. "I played with him in Phoenix, so I tried to go back in the memory log there and just try to remember what he did. He had two good looks there, but I got lucky and made the saves."

D Dougie Hamilton's goal with 2:19 left in the third period was the winner as Calgary beat San Jose 3-2 Wednesday. Hamilton beat G Aaron Dell between the pads with a wrist shot from the sideboards.

C Mikael Backlund recorded two assists Wednesday in the Flames' 3-2 win over the Sharks.

RW Troy Brouwer (broken finger) took part in the morning skate but missed his seventh consecutive game. "If things go well in the next little while, I'll be back fairly soon," he said.