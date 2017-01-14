Calgary Flames - PlayerWatch

F Sean Monahan scored his first goal in 12 games for the Flames (23-20-2), who will be looking to bounce back with a win on Saturday in Edmonton against the Oilers.

G Chad Johnson stopped 34 of 36 shots he faced in his fourth straight start. "For me personally, that's the best I think I've seen that team play in the sense of generating offense and playing with speed," said Johnson. "In years past, they were a lot slower. They seem like they have a lot more skill up front and they come hard. It was disappointing to get the result we got."