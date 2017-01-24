Calgary Flames - PlayerWatch

D Brett Kulak played in his first NHL game since Nov. 27 on Monday against the Maple Leafs. He had been a healthy scratch since being recalled from AHL's Stockton on Jan. 9.

LW Johnny Gaudreau was shaken up by a check from Toronto's Leo Komarov at 12:36 of the second period and left the ice to be tested for a possible concussion. He cleared the test and returned to play. "I feel fine. It's part of hockey. You get hit every once in a while," he said.

G Brian Elliott made 24 saves for the Flames, who lost their third game in a row, 4-0 at Toronto on Monday.