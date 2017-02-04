F Sean Monahan scored his ninth goal in 10 games, and team-high 19th of the season, at 17:15 of the first period to give the Flames a 1-0 lead.

F T.J. Brodie assisted on all four Flames goals Friday, establishing a career high for most points in a game. He also became the first Calgary defenseman since Dion Phaneuf in 2008 to record four assists in a single contest. "I'd like to take some credit for that," said Flames coach Glen Gulutzan with a smile after the game. "I had a long meeting with T.J. Brodie this morning and I told him I wanted him to shoot more and not pass so much...and he gets four assists, so he didn't listen to me at all. So, I'm going to take credit for those four assists."

F Mikael Backlund netted the winner 1:13 into overtime as Calgary topped New Jersey. "I tried to get it off quick," Backlund said of his team-high fifth game-winning goal. "He's a quick goalie, so I tried to go high and quick against him."