Preview: Flames at Predators

The Nashville Predators look to snap a three-game winless streak as they wrap up their five-game homestand against the Calgary Flames on Tuesday. Nashville began its lengthy stretch at home with a triumph over San Jose before dropping one-goal decisions to Anaheim in regulation and Ottawa in a shootout. The Predators were unable to generate any offense in their last contest and suffered a 4-0 loss to Minnesota on Sunday.

Calgary is coming off just its second win in nine games, a 2-0 triumph at Carolina on Monday. Mikael Backlund and rookie Sean Monahan scored while Karri Ramo made 23 saves en route to his first career shutout. The two goals were something of an outburst for Calgary, which totaled one tally over its previous three games and scored more than one only once in eight contests.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, RSN West (Calgary)

ABOUT THE FLAMES (16-24-6): Calgary took on the Hurricanes without Mike Cammalleri, who suffered a concussion in Saturday’s home loss to Pittsburgh on Saturday. With 21 points, the veteran center is a distant second on the team to Jiri Hudler (37), who also tops the club with 25 assists. Monahan’s goal on Monday tied him with Cammalleri for the team lead with 13.

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (19-21-7): Nashville also has struggled offensively of late, scoring three goals or fewer in each of its last five games (1-3-1). The Predators haven’t been able to convert on the power play either, going 0-for-8 over their last four contests and scoring just once with the man advantage in their last seven matches. Nashville remains the only team in the league without a victory when trailing after two periods as it is 0-20-2 in such contests.

OVERTIME

1. Backlund has scored in each of his last two contests after going nine games without a tally.

2. The Flames rank 29th in the league with an average of 2.17 goals per game while Nashville is 26th at 2.32.

3. Monday’s shutout was Calgary’s first since Feb. 18, 2012. It had allowed at least one goal in 116 straight contests.

PREDICTION: Predators 2, Flames 1