Preview: Flames at Predators

The Nashville Predators attempt to wrap up their season-opening homestand with a perfect record as they host the Calgary Flames on Tuesday. Nashville began the campaign with a 3-2 victory over Ottawa before posting a 4-1 triumph over Dallas on Saturday. Eric Nystrom recorded a goal and two assists while Paul Gaustad and captain Shea Weber both notched one of each as the Predators netted four unanswered tallies after falling behind.

Calgary is 1-1-0 on its six-game road trip after dropping a 4-1 decision at St. Louis on Saturday. The Flames allowed the first four goals of the contest and were less than five minutes away from being shut out before Curtis Glencross netted a power-play tally with 4:13 remaining. Nashville went 2-0-1 against Calgary last season, scoring a total of 14 goals in the series.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, RSN360 (Calgary)

ABOUT THE FLAMES (1-2-0): Calgary was without one of its top scorers Saturday as Jiri Hudler sat out with the flu. The 30-year-old center, who has two goals and an assist, practiced Monday and should be ready against Nashville. Mason Raymond leads the Flames with three goals while Joe Colborn has recorded a team-best four assists.

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (2-0-0): Nystrom shares the team lead in goals with Weber (two) and points with Gaustad (four). Drafted 10th overall by the Flames in 2002, the 31-year-old set a club record by scoring a career-high four goals at Calgary on Jan. 24. The top line of Gabriel Bourque, Mike Ribeiro and James Neal has yet to register a point.

OVERTIME

1. The Predators are in the midst of a five-game home winning streak against the Flames.

2. Calgary has allowed five goals in 11 short-handed situations.

3. Nashville has scored three third-period goals in each of its first two games.

PREDICTION: Predators 5, Flames 2