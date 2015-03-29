Preview: Flames at Predators

The Calgary Flames attempt to climb back into a playoff spot as they continue their five-game road trip against the Nashville Predators on Sunday. Calgary lost the opener of its trek on Friday, dropping a 4-2 decision at Minnesota to remain one point behind Los Angeles for third place in the Pacific Division. It was the second straight setback and fifth in seven contests (2-3-2) for the Flames, who began the month with a six-game point streak (5-0-1).

Calgary has a tall task at hand in defeating Nashville, which edged Washington 4-3 on Saturday to extend its winning streak to four games and clinch a playoff spot. Rookie Filip Forsberg recorded a goal and two assists while Mike Ribeiro added one of each as the Predators moved three points ahead of second-place St. Louis in the Central Division and remained one behind Anaheim in the race for the Presidents’ Trophy. The Flames look to complete a sweep of the three-game season series after posting a shootout victory in Nashville on Oct. 14 and topping the Predators 4-3 at home 2 1/2 weeks later.

TV: 5 p.m. ET, RSN West (Calgary), FSN Tennessee (Nashville)

ABOUT THE FLAMES (40-28-7): Paul Byron returned to the lineup Friday, recording an assist and a plus-1 rating in his first game since Feb. 16 against Boston. The 25-year-old had been sidelined with a lower-body injury. “The first period, (coach Bob Hartley) started me off easy, and as the game progressed, I got more minutes,” said Byron, who received 13:06 of ice time. “It gave me time to adapt to the game.”

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (47-21-8): Forsberg’s three-point performance against the Capitals gave him 59 points, one more than Calgary’s Johnny Gaudreau for first place among rookies this season. The 20-year-old Swede’s goal was his 23rd, tying him with Craig Smith for the team lead. Nashville hopes to have its captain back against the Flames as Shea Weber missed his first game of the season Saturday with a lower-body injury.

OVERTIME

1. Predators G Pekka Rinne is tied with Montreal’s Carey Price for the league lead with 41 victories - two shy of his career high set in 2011-12.

2. Hartley announced G Jonas Hiller would get the start Sunday.

3. Ribeiro is two assists away from 500 for his career.

PREDICTION: Predators 4, Flames 2