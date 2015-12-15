Preview: Flames at Predators

The Calgary Flames attempt to carry over the success from their just-completed homestand to the road as they begin a four-game trek Tuesday against the Nashville Predators. After ending November with a winless three-game road trip (0-2-1), Calgary kicked off December with a five-game stretch at home in which it won each contest to extend its winning streak at Scotiabank Saddledome to nine.

The Flames needed extra time to emerge victorious in three of those games, including a matchup with the New York Rangers on Saturday in which they posted a 5-4 triumph in overtime. Nashville is wrapping up a three-game homestand on which it split the first two contests. The Predators rolled past Chicago 5-1 in the back end of a home-and-home series before dropping a 3-2 decision to Colorado on Saturday. Calgary won all three meetings with Nashville last season, including two at Bridgestone Arena.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, SNET-Flames (Calgary), FSN Tennessee (Nashville)

ABOUT THE FLAMES (13-14-2): Johnny Gaudreau had a tremendous homestand, recording three multi-point performances while collecting seven goals and three assists in the five contests. The 22-year-old netted two of the five game-winning tallies to double his team-leading season total and also converted the decisive goal in the shootout win over Dallas. Gaudreau, who was a finalist for the Calder Trophy last season, used the homestand to raise his club-high totals to 12 goals, 19 assists and 31 points.

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (15-10-5): Colin Wilson has had a rough start to the season after setting career highs of 20 goals and 42 points in 2014-15. The 26-year-old left wing has recorded just one tally and eight assists in 26 games, missing the last three with a lower-body injury. James Neal leads the club with 12 goals but has scored only three in his last 13 contests.

OVERTIME

1. A league-leading three of Gaudreau’s four game-winning goals have come in overtime.

2. Nashville D Shea Weber has scored eight of his nine goals this season on the power play.

3. Calgary remained one of five teams yet to score a short-handed goal this season entering Monday’s games.

PREDICTION: Predators 3, Flames 2