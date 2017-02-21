Preview: Flames at Predators

The two teams holding down the seventh and eighth playoff slots in the Western Conference will square off Tuesday night when the Nashville Predators host the Calgary Flames. The Predators are looking to post back-to-back victories for the first time since a three-game winning streak from Jan. 19-22 that started with a 4-3 overtime win at Calgary.

Nashville, which is two points ahead of the Flames for seventh place in the West, is coming off a 4-3 win at Columbus but has permitted at least three goals (and 22 total) in its last five games. The Predators own a 16-7-6 record at Bridgestone Arena as they kick off a four-game homestand, but they play 12 of their final 20 on the road. Calgary opened its five-game road trip with a 2-1 overtime loss at Vancouver on Saturday, earning a point on a goal by captain Mark Giordano with six seconds left in regulation. Flames center Sean Monahan had a goal and an assist in last month's loss to Nashville and is only one tally shy of 100 for his career.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Sportsnet1, Sportsnet East (Calgary), FSN Tennessee (Nashville)

ABOUT THE FLAMES (29-26-4): Defenseman Matt Barkowski made his Calgary and season debut Saturday after agreeing to a professional tryout with the club last week, and the blue line was further fortified with Monday's acquisition of Mike Stone from Arizona. The Flames sent a third-round draft pick and a conditional fifth-round pick to the Coyotes for Stone, who has one goal and eight assists in 45 games this season. Stone amassed a career-best 36 points in 75 games last season.

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (28-22-8): Pekka Rinne has been a rock in goal for years in Nashville, but another Finnish netminder -- rookie backup Juuse Saros -- also is earning his share of plaudits. "He just looks like he’s ready. He’s NHL-ready," defenseman Mattias Ekholm said after Saros' 35-save performance at Columbus. "He’s ready to take on anything they can throw at him." Defenseman Ryan Ellis scored his ninth goal on Sunday and also netted a pair in the 4-3 victory at Calgary.

OVERTIME

1. Flames F Johnny Gaudreau has three goals and eight points in seven games versus Nashville, but one tally in his last 19 overall.

2. Predators F Filip Forsberg is slumping again with one goal in his last 10 games.

3. Calgary has won five of the past seven meetings, including its last three visits to Nashville.

PREDICTION: Predators 4, Flames 3