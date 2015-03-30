Flames 5, Predators 2: Michael Ferland’s first career goal proved to be the winner as visiting Calgary climbed back into a playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Lance Bouma tallied twice, Jiri Hudler registered a goal and two assists and defenseman Kris Russell also scored for the Flames, who moved one point ahead of idle Los Angeles for third place in the Pacific Division. Blue-liner Deryk Engelland notched two assists and Jonas Hiller made 27 saves as Calgary improved to 1-1-0 on its five-game road trip.

Roman Josi recorded a goal and an assist while fellow defenseman Seth Jones also tallied for the Predators, who remained three points ahead of second-place St. Louis in the Central Division. Carter Hutton turned aside 25 shots as Nashville had its four-game winning streak snapped.

The Predators drew first blood 6:17 into the contest as Josi ripped a one-timer from the left point past Hiller for his 15th of the season. Calgary finished the opening period with the lead, however, as Bouma scored from the doorstep three minutes after Josi’s tally and Russell beat Hutton to the glove side with a wrist shot from the right point with 2:14 left in the session.

Ferland doubled the advantage seven minutes into the second, converting a pass from Drew Shore while in front for his first goal in 21 NHL games. Hudler made it 4-1 five minutes later, when he chased down a loose puck and fired it between Hutton’s pads from the left faceoff circle, before Jones tallied from the top of the right circle midway through the third to make it a two-goal game.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Bouma sealed the win - and completed his second two-goal performance of the season - by scoring into an empty net with 30 seconds remaining in the third. ... Predators C Mike Ribeiro’s assist on Jones’ goal was the 499th of his career. ... Nashville was without its captain for the second straight game as D Shea Weber missed his second contest of the season with a lower-body injury. ... The Flames also closed within two points of Vancouver for second place in the Pacific.