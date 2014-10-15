Brodie, Giordano help Flames win

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - When asked a question about his top defense pair being one of the best-kept secrets in the National Hockey League, Calgary Flames coach Bob Hartley made a request.

“Let’s just keep it between us,” he said.

More games like Tuesday night, though, and that might not be possible.

T.J. Brodie and Mark Giordano each had a goal and an assist, enabling the Flames to get into a shootout, where goaltender Karri Ramo took over to preserve a 3-2 win over the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena.

Center Joe Colborne scored on Calgary’s first shot in the shootout and Ramo (2-0-0) made it hold up, denying center Derek Roy, left wing James Neal and center Olli Jokinen. The Flames (2-2-0) improved to 2-1-0 on a six-game road trip.

“It’s early in the season, but that was by far our best effort of the year,” Hartley said. “We always had answers when they tried to counter-attack.”

Brodie and Giordano supplied a lot of answers on their own. Brodie’s second goal in four games, a backhander from a bad angle that deflected off a Nashville defender and past goalie Pekka Rinne (2-0-1), tied the score 1-1 at 10:01 of the first period.

Giordano, who some are talking about as a dark-horse candidate for the Norris Trophy, gave Calgary a 2-1 lead at 5:19 of the second period with a power-play marker off a wrist shot. It came 17 seconds after Predators center Colin Wilson took an offensive-zone minor, interfering with Giordano.

Brodie has a simple theory for the early success of him and Giordano.

“We’ve gotten a couple of bounces so far,” Brodie said. “And just shooting pucks at the net helps. It’s all about picking good times to jump up in the play and be that fourth attacker.”

While Brodie and Giordano put pucks in the net, Ramo did a great job keeping the puck out of his net, particularly midway through the third period. Nashville center Craig Smith, who drew assists on the team’s goals, got a point-blank chance from in front of the net.

Somehow, Ramo gloved the shot, frustrating Smith and a crowd of 15,654 expecting more third-period fireworks. The Predators (2-0-1) scored three goals in the third period of both their wins against Ottawa and Dallas.

“He’s playing at such a high level,” Colborne said of Ramo. “We owe a lot of things to him.”

Nashville, which outshot the Senators and Stars by a combined 70-38, couldn’t get to the net as often because the Flames clogged the neutral zone. The Predators were outshot 28-21 in a game that saw pucks continually bouncing off an ice surface that affected both teams’ approach.

Coach Peter Laviolette wasn’t happy with the process by which his team ate their first loss.

“They worked really hard to forecheck and compete and create turnovers,” Laviolette said. “But that shouldn’t stop us from playing our game. There is really no excuse for that.”

Center Filip Forsberg gave Nashville a 1-0 lead at 8:46 of the first period with a one-timer off the forehand side. Center Mike Ribeiro’s equalizer at 15:10 of the second, his first goal with the Predators, forged a 2-2 tie.

That’s where matters stayed until the shootout, thanks to Calgary’s defense and Ramo’s clutch saves.

“I didn’t see many pucks today,” Ramo said. “But I had to make a couple of key saves.”

NOTES: C Sam Bennett, Calgary’s first-round selection in June’s draft, will miss 4-6 months after undergoing shoulder surgery Monday in Cleveland. Bennett could return to the rink this season, whether it’s with the Flames or in the junior ranks. ... Nashville LW Viktor Stalberg (lower-body injury) and C Matt Cullen (upper-body injury) skated in practice Tuesday and could be back in action soon. Both were placed on injured reserve last week. ... Flames G Jonas Hiller, who is expected to start most of the games this year, will return to the lineup Wednesday night in Chicago. ... Saturday night’s 4-1 win over Dallas was the 391st career win for Predators coach Peter Laviolette, allowing him to pass Hall of Famer Fred Shero on the NHL’s all-time wins list.