Flames earn pivotal win in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- There’s no room for error for the Calgary Flames.

On Sunday, one of the NHL’s biggest surprises this season played like a team which fully understood the concept of now or never.

Playing what coach Bob Hartley termed its most complete game in a long time, Calgary leapfrogged defending Stanley Cup champion Los Angeles Kings for third in the Pacific Division with a 5-2 beating of the Nashville Predators at sold-out Bridgestone Arena.

“We can’t afford to take a night off,” said Hartley. “You have to put your faith in the players.”

Hartley’s faith was rewarded handsomely. Center Lance Bouma scored two goals, giving him 16 for the season. Center Jiri Hudler potted his 28th goal, while defenseman Kris Russell and left winger Micheal Ferland provided unexpected and satisfying sources of offense.

Russell snapped a 1-1 tie in the first period with his fourth goal at 17:46, a wrister from the right point that appeared to deflect off Nashville center Paul Gaustad, and later saved a goal by reaching behind goalie Jonas Hiller to sweep the puck away as it neared the goal line.

Ferland, a rookie fourth-liner who hadn’t scored in his first 20 NHL games, did so in his 21st. He converted a sweet feed from center Drew Shore at the goal mouth for a 3-1 advantage at 6:57 of the second period.

“I’ve been itching to get the first one,” said a beaming Ferland. “It feels like I got about 200 pounds off my back.”

Hiller (22-18-4) was solid in net with 27 saves as the Flames (41-28-7) improved to 89 points, one ahead of the Kings. Calgary also wrapped up a three-game season sweep of the Central Division-leading Predators.

After clinching a Western Conference playoff berth Saturday with a 4-3 win in Washington, Nashville (47-22-8) saw its four-game winning streak end in a flat performance. Backup goalie Carter Hutton (6-6-4) gave up four goals on 29 shots, two of the soft variety, and the defense missed a spate of assignments.

“We were slow to get into the battles today,” Predators coach Peter Laviolette said. “Our execution was off a little bit. We had too many mistakes defensively. We could have played better across the board.”

Nashville did score the first goal, defenseman Roman Josi ripping a slapper from just inside the left point past Hiller at 6:17 of the first period for his 15th of the season.

Bouma equalized at 9:13, poking the rebound of his blocked shot through Hutton’s legs for his 15th goal on a play which became symbolic of the day. The Flames needed this one desperately and played like it.

“I was surprised the puck stuck there,” Bouma said of the goal.

Following Russell and Ferland’s markers, Hudler made it 4-1 at 11:53 of the second period with a goal Hutton would probably like to have back. Roaring down the left wing on a semi-breakaway, Hudler’s wrister appeared to stick between Hutton’s legs, but eventually trickled across the goal line.

Predators defenseman Seth Jones tallied his seventh goal at 9:55 of the third period with a wrister on a delayed penalty. But Nashville couldn’t pull closer and Bouma’s empty-netter at 19:30 applied frosting to a victory cake.

“We’re taking every game like a game 7,” said Bouma. “Everyone knew the importance of this game. We’d like to be in a playoff spot (already), but this is a great challenge. It’s a lot of fun.”

With 102 points, the Predators remain three points up on St. Louis in the division, but the Blues have two games in hand.

NOTES: Calgary C Markus Granlund (flu) was scratched. Granlund, who missed practice on Saturday, scored in the Flames’ previous three games. ... Nashville D Shea Weber (lower-body injury) missed his consecutive straight game after having played in the team’s first 75 games. He is considered day-to-day. ... Calgary C Paul Byron, who returned to the lineup Friday night in a 4-2 loss at Minnesota after a 17-game absence, was a last-minute scratch for undisclosed reasons. ... Predators LW James Neal and C Matt Cullen sat out with upper and lower-body injuries, respectively. Neal missed his eighth straight game.