Flames win wild one in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- A wild, high-scoring game came to an appropriately bizarre finish Tuesday.

Flames captain Mark Giordano's centering pass struck Nashville Predators left winger Filip Forsberg's left skate and skittered into the net 43 seconds into overtime, enabling Calgary to rally for a crazy 6-5 win at Bridgestone Arena.

The result allowed the Flames (30-26-4) to pull within a point of Nashville (28-22-9) for the Western Conference's first wild-card spot. Calgary moved two points ahead of the Winnipeg Jets and the Los Angeles Kings for the second wild-card position.

Giordano was trying to hit Johnny Gaudreau at the left goal post to complete a two-on-one, but Forsberg, trying to deny Gaudreau the puck, instead played the unwilling role of potting the "own" goal.

"You try to give Johnny the puck as much as possible in OT. That's the game plan because he's so dynamic," Giordano said. "You can see the respect he gets out there. I'm hoping to get a lucky bounce like that or it slips through to Johnny, and I got a lucky bounce."

It was the ninth goal for Giordano, who was one of seven Calgary skaters to log multiple points. Gaudreau bagged four assists after scoring only nine points in his previous 19 games, while Sean Monahan notched three helpers.

Micheal Ferland and Mikael Backlund each delivered two goals, Backlund tying the game 5-5 at 10:50 of the third period by beating backup goalie Juuse Saros with a wrister to the stick side from the left faceoff circle.

Saros (6-5-3) saved 15 of 17 shots after relieving Pekka Rinne early in the second period. He was one of the reasons the Predators were in position to steal a win after falling behind by three goals for the fourth time in five games.

Nashville coach Peter Laviolette rarely hooks Rinne early in starts, but when Dougie Hamilton made it 4-1 at 5:12 of the second with a wrister from the high slot, Laviolette made the change. Rinne managed only nine saves on 13 shots, undone mostly by defensive errors and puck luck.

"It wasn't about Pekka at that point," Laviolette said. "Every breakdown we had wound up in the back of the net. He had no sightlines on that last goal with traffic in front of the net. At that point, it's just about changing the game and the momentum."

Saros did just that, coming up with two huge saves on Grade A chances that could have made it 5-1 or even 6-1. Given that boost, the Predators stunned the Flames with a Forsberg-led rally.

Forsberg stole the puck in the right corner and slipped a backhander under Brian Elliott at 10:50 of the middle period to cut the Calgary advantage to 4-2. After Colin Wilson's power-play goal on a deflection of a Ryan Ellis slapper at 11:47 made it 4-3, Forsberg electrified the sellout crowd with two more goals in just over three minutes.

His wrister off a precise Roman Josi pass into the slot at 16:07 equalized, and Forsberg converted a Ryan Johansen pass from the doorstep at 19:27 for a 5-4 lead and the third hat trick of his career.

Instead of folding, though, the Flames regrouped and put together a solid third period. Elliott (13-13-3) made the biggest of his 23 saves on Calle Jarnkrok's point-blank chance prior to a penalty on Matthew Tkachuk at 17:38, then came up with a clutch stop late in the power play on Mike Fisher.

"It's like Grant Fuhr said," remarked Elliott in reference to the Hall of Fame goalie. "It doesn't matter how many you let in as long as you let in one less than the other guy."

Giordano and Hamilton each finished with a goal and an assist for Calgary, while Wilson and P.K. Subban each had a goal and a helper for Nashville. But after all those offensive fireworks and nearly three hours of firewagon hockey, it was a pass disguised as a shot that gave the Flames the extra point.

"That's big-time character," Giordano said. "We're up 4-1 and they score four goals, but I thought we had some great shifts early in the third period. We carried the play in the third and had the big goal at the end. It can't get much more positive."

NOTES: Calgary D Michael Stone, who was acquired Monday from Arizona, was inserted into the lineup Tuesday night and paired with Matt Bartkowski, playing his second game with the Flames. ... Nashville D Ryan Ellis, who left Sunday night's 4-3 win in Columbus late with a leg injury, was able to play Tuesday night. ... Calgary scratched Ds Jyrki Jokipakka and Dennis Wideman, C Freddie Hamilton and RW Garnet Hathaway. ... The Predators' scratches were D Anthony Bitetto, D Brad Hunt and LW Harry Zolnierczyk.