Predators hold off Flames

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Predators center Colton Sissons couldn't have asked for a better way to celebrate his 100th career NHL game.

Stepping up to take the place of injured Mike Fisher, Sissons scored for the first time since Jan. 5, helping the Predators take a 3-1 win over the Calgary Flames in front of a sellout crowd at Bridgestone Arena.

It was a key victory for the Predators, who moved within one point of the Flames in the race for the first Western Conference wild card. In addition, the Predators remained tied -- in points, anyway -- with St. Louis at third place in the Central Division.

"We've got to keep moving in the right direction," Predators coach Peter Laviolette said. "We're keeping it really short term. It was a good win tonight.

"I thought we turned it over a little too much when we got a 2-0 lead. But in the third, I thought we came out and quieted things down a little bit. That's the way we need to play to be successful."

Calgary began the night looking to leapfrog Edmonton into third place in the Pacific Division. However, the Flames lost for the second straight game -- after winning 12 of their previous 13 contests -- and fell three points behind the Oilers.

"You're going to lose back-to-back games at times," Flames coach Glen Gulutzan said. "I liked our effort. We outchanced them. The power play needed (to score) for us in five attempts. We needed to get one."

Sissons, a healthy scratch for 11 of 14 games during a recent stretch, was in the lineup for a sixth straight contest on Thursday. He stepped up to the second line to replace Fisher, and it was his goal -- scored with 12:02 left in the second period -- that put the Predators ahead 2-0.

"Since he's been back in (the lineup), he's made more of a point to really show his identity," Laviolette said. "He's been fast, he's been physical. Tonight it was good to see him chip in some offense. ... For me, this is the best stretch he's been in. He's been very noticeable."

Calgary held the Predators to a season-low 17 shots, but couldn't take advantage of some good offensive chances. The Flames failed on all five of their power-play attempts, producing just four shots on goal.

"That was the difference," Flames defenseman Mark Giordano said. "If one thing sticks out, our power play wasn't good enough. But I thought the pace of game was good. We just made a few mental errors."

Nashville took a 1-0 lead with 14:58 left in the second period, when Calle Jarnkrok scored his 15th goal of the season. Standing all alone in the slot, Jarnkrok took Craig Smith's pass from behind the Calgary net and pinpointed a wrist shot over the left shoulder of Chad Johnson.

Sissons' goal came just 2:05 later. But the Flames bounced back in a hurry.

Calgary defenseman Dougie Hamilton, who had hit the post twice in the first period, finally found a way to beat goalie Pekka Rinne with 9:31 left in the second. Activating from the blue line, Hamilton knocked home a one-timer from the slot to cut Nashville's lead to 2-1.

Defenseman Ryan Ellis clinched the contest for the Predators, beating Johnson with a wrist shot from the high slot with eight minutes left in the third period. It was the third goal in two games for Ellis, who also has five points in his last three contests.

"That's a huge win against a good team," Predators goalie Pekka Rinne said. "They've really been hot as of late and they came hard through the first and second. Then in the third period, I think that we locked it down pretty good. We didn't give them a lot."

NOTES: Mike Fisher is listed as day-to-day with a lower-body injury. Fisher missed his first contest since Nov. 3. ... Predators C Vern Fiddler returned to the lineup, playing for the first time since March 7 after recovering from an upper-body injury. ... Predators D Mattias Ekholm played in his 300th career NHL game. ... Calgary played without LW Matthew Tkachuk, who served the second of his two-game suspension. ... The Flames had won four straight games against Central Division opponents, but dropped to 12-7-0 against the Central.