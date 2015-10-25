Preview: Flames at Rangers

The New York Rangers attempt to extend their point streak to five games when they begin a three-game homestand against the Calgary Flames on Sunday. New York has gone 2-0-2 over its last four contests, battling back from a pair of one-goal deficits at Philadelphia on Saturday before falling 3-2 in a shootout.

Despite scoring only twice against the Flyers, the Rangers have totaled 10 goals over their last three games after netting only two in their previous three contests. Calgary is kicking off a three-game road trip after ending a four-game slide with a 3-2 overtime triumph over Detroit on Friday for its first home victory of the season (1-4-0). The Flames also have struggled offensively as the win over the Red Wings marked just the third time this campaign they scored more than two goals in a game. New York won both meetings between the teams last season, outscoring the Flames 6-2.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, NHL Network, TVA, SNET (Calgary), MSG (New York)

ABOUT THE FLAMES (2-5-0): Calgary added to its group of forwards Saturday as it recalled Derek Grant from Stockton of the American Hockey League. A fourth-round pick of Ottawa in the 2008 draft, Grant has not appeared in an NHL game since 2013-14 when he notched two assists in 20 contests with the Senators. After being kept off the scoresheet in each of his first five games, captain Mark Giordano has recorded four points in his last two contests - including a two-goal, one-assist performance in the Flames’ win over the Red Wings.

ABOUT THE RANGERS (5-2-2): New York could be without Viktor Stalberg on Sunday, the day after the left wing suffered a head injury. The 29-year-old Swede was on the receiving end of a hit by Philadelphia defenseman Radko Gudas in the final minute of the second period and did not return in the third. Stalberg has notched a goal and three assists in nine games this season -- his first with the Rangers.

OVERTIME

1. Rangers rookie C Oscar Lindberg has gone six games without a goal after netting four over his first three NHL contests.

2. Calgary LW Johnny Gaudreau has scored just one goal in seven games this season but leads the team with nine points.

3. Lindberg and RW Mats Zuccarello top New York with four goals apiece and share the club lead of six points with D Keith Yandle and C J.T. Miller.

PREDICTION: Rangers 4, Flames 2