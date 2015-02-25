EditorsNote: adds Rangers postgame transaction in notes

Hayes’ goal enough for Rangers win

NEW YORK -- In a sleep-inducing, dreary game at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night, left winger Kevin Hayes provided the lone jolt.

Hayes score three minutes into the third period to break a scoreless tie and send the New York Rangers to a 1-0 victory against the Calgary Flames in a game that was more worthy of pillows than applause.

No one was caught napping on the winning goal; a fluky bounce resulted in a quick 2-on-1 chance that led to center Derick Brassard feeding Hayes for the one-timer that all but put the game to bed.

Hayes was on a line with Brassard and right winger Mats Zuccarello because the Rangers were forced to scratch left winger Rick Nash due to neck spasms. Hayes moved from his normal spot of center and delivered his 12th goal of the season.

“I didn’t even know until I got to the rink for the game,” Hayes said of Nash’s status. “(Brassard and Zuccarello) are two offensive guys and I like to play offense. I‘m nothing like Rick Nash, but I was lucky enough to get a goal out there and kind of produce.”

The Rangers moved to 6-0-2 in their past eight games and kept pace with the New York Islanders, who remain two points ahead of the Rangers. The Islanders have played three more games.

Goaltender Cam Talbot stopped 21 shots for his seventh career shutout. Since No. 1 goaltender Henrik Lundqvist left the lineup with complications stemming from taking a puck in the throat, the Rangers are 8-1-2.

“There weren’t a lot of scoring chances on their part,” Rangers coach Alain Vigneault said. “We had a couple looks and were able to get it done in the third period.”

The Flames have lost three straight and are on the outside of the playoff picture. Tuesday’s game begins a key stretch for the club, which has six more games to play on a seven-game road trip.

”The next game is as close to as desperate as we’ve been all season,“ said Flames defenseman Mark Giordano, referring to the team’s game in New Jersey on Wednesday night. ”It’s close to a must-win game for us. Teams are going on runs. We’ve got to be aware of that. When teams get points every night, you can fall out of it.

“We have to stop this.”

Through two periods, the game was both scoreless and lifeless.

The Rangers (37-16-6) held a 19-15 edge in shots through 40 minutes, although there were few truly dangerous chances. There were more combined icings (17) between the teams than there were shots on the net by the Flames.

Rangers left winger J.T. Miller had a glorious opportunity during a first-period power play but was robbed by goaltender Karri Ramo, who snared the knuckling shot headed toward an empty net.

“It was just trying to get something and I was lucky enough to get it,” said Ramo, who made 28 saves. “He put it in my glove. I got lucky with the tip that hit the post and I got a second chance.”

The Flames lead the league with 10 wins when trailing after two periods. But with Ramo on the bench for an extra attacker for the final 90 seconds, the Flames didn’t generate more than one good chance.

“One of the things our team prides itself on is work ethic and conditioning,” Vigneault said. “Give a lot of credit to our conditioning coaches. They spend a lot of time with our players on that. It probably shows up in the third and it did tonight.”

NOTES: After the game, the Rangers assigned C Oscar Lindberg to Hartford of the AHL. He had two shots on goal Tuesday in his NHL debut. ... Flames C Paul Byron (lower body) and D Ladislav Smid (upper body) were out of the lineup. ... Flames C Matt Stajan and LW Mason Raymond both left the team to be with their wives to await the birth of their children. ... LW Emile Poirier made his NHL debut and took Raymond’s place in the lineup. ... Rangers LW Rick Nash (neck spasms) is listed as day-to-day. The team recalled C Oscar Lindberg hours before the game to make his NHL debut and take Nash’s spot in the lineup. ... Rangers D Matt Hunwick was inserted into the lineup for D John Moore. ... Rangers RW Jesper Fast (knee) missed his ninth consecutive game.