Raanta, Rangers rally past Flames

NEW YORK -- There was a shaky start, some poor defensive coverage and long stretches during which the New York Rangers were thoroughly outplayed.

As is the norm, however, the Rangers were plenty good enough to earn a victory.

Backup goaltender Antti Raanta was solid as the Rangers erased an early deficit to pull away late in a 4-1 victory against the Calgary Flames at Madison Square Garden on Sunday night.

Rangers defenseman Marc Staal committed a ghastly turnover that led to a goal by right winger Jiri Hudler that gave the Flames a 1-0 lead three minutes into the game. The second period wasn’t much better, as the Rangers were outshot 10-5 but emerged with a 2-1 lead thanks to Raanta and goals by left winger Oscar Lindberg and defenseman Dan Girardi.

Defenseman Kevin Klein and center Derick Brassard added goals in the third period as the Rangers (6-2-2) took over first place in the Metropolitan Division. The Flames (2-6-0) have yet to win a game in regulation.

It wasn’t good, but it was good enough for the Rangers.

“It was a tough start,” Raanta said. “First shot, first goal (by Hudler). We weren’t there early in the game. Guys started to play better in the second period, and we got a couple goals. We relaxed a little also, and we started to play our kind of game.”

The New York goals and that comfort level may not have been possible if not for two great saves by Raanta near the end of the first period.

With the Rangers on a power play, Flames center Mikael Backlund escaped for a short-handed breakaway. Raanta made the stop, then recovered to deny the rebound attempt by right winger Michael Frolik.

Raanta had to make only 22 saves for his second win of the season, but the chances generated by the Flames were consistently dangerous.

The result was the trademark for the Rangers during the first few weeks: playing well at times but relying on Raanta and starting goaltender Henrik Lundqvist to mask the problems that have seeped into the play of a team that reached a conference finals and the Stanley Cup finals the past two seasons.

“We went up and down,” Staal said of the early season. “It think it’s obviously good to be winning games and getting points out of games. I think every day we know we can improve and work on our game.”

The Rangers will have four days before they take the ice for the next game, a home date with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Flames will head to Brooklyn on Monday to face the Islanders, still in search of the magic that made them a second-round playoff team last season.

Calgary goaltender Jonas Hiller made 17 saves on 21 shots before he was replaced by Joni Ortio with eight minutes remaining in the third period. Ortio stopped all five shots he faced.

Hiller’s workload was light, but his teammates didn’t offer much help: Klein’s goal that made it 3-1 came off a scramble around his crease and a turnover by center Sean Monahan. Brassard subsequently was given too much space by defenseman Kris Russell on his goal that made it 4-1.

“It’s a fine line between winning and losing in this league, and right now we can call it what we want -- bounces we are not getting and last year we did,” Flames center Matt Stajan said. “Either it’s going the extra mile and digging in, or it’s trying something where we can generate a bit more because right now we’re not scoring enough goals.”

The Flames scored two regulation goals or fewer in seven of their eight games.

“They got that second one and go into the third with the lead,” Flames defenseman Mark Giordano said. “We were pressing a bit.”

Sunday marked the fifth time the Rangers scored at least four goals in a game, something that may not have happened without Raanta keeping his team within a goal while New York searched for its game.

“There is no doubt that breakaway save and rebound was a turning point in the game,” Rangers coach Alain Vigneault said. “You need those timely saves to permit guys to define their rhythm, and we got that tonight.”

NOTES: Flames LW Micheal Ferland is week-to-week after sustaining a knee injury against the Detroit Red Wings on Friday. The Flames recalled C Derek Grant from their AHL affiliate in Stockton to take Ferland’s spot. ... The Flames were without top D T.J. Brodie (hand) and C Lance Bouma (leg). ... Rangers LW Viktor Stalberg was out with an injury sustained Saturday in Philadelphia against the Flyers. Coach Alain Vigneault said while it is a head injury, it is not a concussion. ... New York RW Emerson Etem played in just his second game of the season. ... Rangers D Dylan McIlrath was a healthy scratch.