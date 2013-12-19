Preview: Flames at Red Wings

The Detroit Red Wings look to put an end to a six-game winless stretch and five-game home losing streak when they host the Calgary Flames on Thursday. A lack of offense continues to plague the Red Wings, who have mustered just seven goals in their last six contests (0-4-2) following a 5-2 setback to Anaheim on Tuesday. Detroit has dropped 15 of 20 (5-9-6) at Joe Louis Arena this season but did skate to a 4-3 victory over the Flames in the teams’ first meeting on Nov. 1.

Pavel Datsyuk collected a goal and an assist in that triumph and is nearly scoring a point per contest against Calgary (12 goals, 28 assists in 41 career games). The Flames look to keep the Russian dynamo in check and prevent a third straight setback. After posting a 2-1 triumph over Buffalo on Saturday to begin its five-game road trip, Calgary suffered a 4-3 shootout loss to the New York Rangers the next night before dropping a 2-0 decision to Boston on Tuesday.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, RSN West (Calgary), FSN (Detroit)

ABOUT THE FLAMES (13-16-5): Coach Bob Hartley spent the bulk of Wednesday’s practice addressing Calgary’s sputtering power play. The Flames have mustered just one goal with the man advantage in the past six games (1-for-17) and three in the last 29 opportunities. “You just almost have to trust in your ability and trust in what the coaches have put in practice,” center Joe Colborne said. “I think the repetition we put in today in practice will hopefully mean the guys can just go out and relax, just go with the flow.”

ABOUT THE RED WINGS (15-12-9): With the Winter Classic against Original Six-rival Toronto looming on the horizon, Detroit participated in an outdoor practice at Comerica Park on Wednesday. While the Red Wings are nursing several key injuries, Justin Abdelkader was able to join his team for the first time since suffering a concussion against Pittsburgh on Saturday. “It was fun to come out here and skate,” Abdelkader said. “I was glad I got the opportunity to do that. This weather’s perfect right now. As long as it’s not too much colder, I think it’ll be alright.”

1. Calgary C Mike Cammalleri missed Tuesday’s contest with the flu but is expected to return to face the Red Wings.

2. Detroit veteran Daniel Alfredsson missed Wednesday’s practice with what coach Mike Babcock deemed a maintenance day, but the team later recalled fellow RW Jordin Tootoo from Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League.

3. Flames RW Jiri Hudler notched two assists in his last outing against his former team.

PREDICTION: Red Wings 3, Flames 2