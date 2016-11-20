Preview: Flames at Red Wings

The Detroit Red Wings hope to end their scoring drought with an important weapon back in the lineup when they host the Calgary Flames on Sunday night. Veteran forward Thomas Vanek is expected to return for the Red Wings, who have gone 2-7-1 since winning six consecutive contests and have been shut out twice during their three-game losing streak.

“We just have to keep fighting, scratching, clawing,” Detroit forward Justin Abdelkader told the Detroit Free Press. “Nothing is going to be easy. You just have to simplify and put pucks on net. … We’ve got to find a way to get that first goal and try to keep them out of our net towards the end of the game.” Vanek, who had eight points in seven games before suffering a hip injury, should help and the Red Wings might not need many against the struggling Flames. Calgary has lost five of the last seven games, scoring nine goals in the process, and is without their go-to player Johnny Gaudreau (fractured finger). The Flames had won two straight before giving up a late goal in a 3-2 loss to Chicago on Friday and begins a critical six-game road trip.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, TVAS, Sportsnet (Calgary), FSN Detroit

ABOUT THE FLAMES (7-11-1): Sam Bennett was moved from center to wing, joining Sean Monahan and Troy Brouwer on the top line, and the unit produced both goals against the Blackhawks on Friday. “I thought our line was getting a lot of chances,” Bennett, who along with Monahan scored, told the Calgary Sun. “We were moving the puck well. I feel good on the wing.” Michael Frolik (12) is the only active player – Gaudreau has 11 – with double-digit points for the Flames while defenseman T.J. Brodie, who registered a career-high 45 points last season, has only three and has a minus-11 rating.

ABOUT THE RED WINGS (8-9-1): Vanek’s return is a welcome sight with forwards Darren Helm (shoulder) and Andreas Athanasiou (knee) on injured reserve and it gives Detroit another presence around the net. “(Vanek) was really good for us until he got injured, so it’s going to be nice to have him back,” Red Wings captain Henrik Zetterberg, who shares the team lead in points with 11, told reporters. Gustav Nyquist also has 11, but has not scored a goal in 12 games, while fellow forward Tomas Tatar has one goal in the last 13 contests.

OVERTIME

1. Calgary G Brian Elliott has lost his last five starts and sat on the bench as G Chad Johnson allowed four goals over the last three games.

2. Detroit F Dylan Larkin has only two points - both goals - in eight games this month.

3. The teams split a pair of games last season - each winning in its home arena.

PREDICTION: Flames 3, Red Wings 2