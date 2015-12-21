Second-period surge propels Wings past Flames

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings pressured the Calgary Flames and it paid off.

Detroit scored three consecutive goals in the second period and defeated Calgary 4-2 on Sunday night at Joe Louis Arena.

“We had some good offense going,” Red Wings center Riley Sheahan said. “Once we realized when we put the puck behind them and skate underneath, we had some success. We were trying to do that and get out of our zone as quick as possible and things were working.”

It was Detroit’s 800th win at Joe Louis Arena.

Forward Dylan Larkin, forward Brad Richards, right winger Gustav Nyquist and left winger Justin Abdelkader scored for Detroit, which broke a three-game losing streak (0-1-2). Red Wings goaltender Petr Mrazek made 26 saves.

“Our second period was the way we have to play hockey to be successful,” Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill said. He added the key elements were forechecking, causing turnovers and spending a lot of time in the offensive zone.

Defensemen Dennis Wideman and Dougie Hamilton scored for Calgary (15-16-2). Flames goalie Karri Ramo made 31 saves.

“A few turnovers and they made us pay. They’re a good skating hockey club and they capitalized on their pressure,” Flames coach Bob Hartley said. “... Turnovers flip the momentum and you can’t find your way out of your own zone.”

It was Calgary’s second consecutive loss after a seven-game winning streak.

“Maybe we don’t have enough energy to get on top of teams and forecheck and backcheck,” Hamilton said.

Hamilton cut Calgary’s deficit to 3-2 with 2:59 left when he scored with the Flames playing five-on-four because Ramo was pulled for an extra attacker. Hamilton put in a slap shot from the high slot for his fifth goal.

Abdelkader sealed the win with an empty-net goal with 30 seconds left.

The Red Wings (17-9-7) took a 3-1 lead in the middle period.

Larkin and Richards scored 45 seconds apart to give Detroit a 2-1 lead.

Larkin put in a rebound from the crease 7:46 into the second period to tie the game 1-1. It was Larkin’s 12th goal, which leads NHL rookies.

Richards beat Ramo with a slap shot from the high slot at 8:31 for his third goal.

“It was a big part of the game right there,” Red Wings captain and center Henrik Zetterberg said. “When we tied it up and then the second goal right away gave us a little momentum, a little confidence.”

Nyquist made it 3-1 with 2:29 left in the second period with a screened shot from the left point, his 12th goal.

“In the second when your bench is close to the o-zone, you can keep cycling around,” Sheahan said. “And get changes and keep the puck in the o-zone it’s huge because then they get tired and when that happens, it’s just obvious it’s tough to play D.”

Said Wideman: “We didn’t shut down plays in our d-zone quick enough... And I thought we turned some pucks over in the neutral zone.”

Wideman’s power-play goal gave the Flames a 1-0 lead 1:56 into the second period. His wrist shot from just inside the blue line in the middle of the ice beat Mrazek, who was screened. It was Wideman’s first goal of the season.

Calgary defenseman Kris Russell knocked Detroit center Henrik Zetterberg’s wraparound attempt away from an open net in the crease about 6:20 into the game.

Mrazek stopped center Sean Monahan from the slot with 4:27 left in the first period. Mrazek made a nice save on left winger Johnny Gaudreau from the right circle with 3:43 remaining in the first.

Wideman’s shot deflected off the leg of teammate left winger Micheal Ferland and off the goal post with 1:49 left in the first period.

NOTE: Detroit D Jonathan Ericsson didn’t play because of a lower-body injury sustained in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Friday night. He was replaced in the lineup by D Jakub Kindl. ... Calgary C Jiri Hudler played with the Red Wings from 2003-04 to 2011-12. ... The Red Wings recalled D Xavier Ouellet and C Tomas Nosek from Grand Rapids of the AHL on Saturday. They were Detroit’s healthy scratches Sunday. ... The Flames were without RW Michael Frolik (upper body) and LW Lance Bouma (broken fibula). ... Detroit’s other injured players are LW Drew Miller (broken jaw), RW Teemu Pulkkinen (dislocated shoulder), RW Johan Franzen (concussion) and D Kyle Quincey (ankle). ... Calgary scratched LW Brandon Bollig and D Deryk Engelland.