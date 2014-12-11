Preview: Flames at Sabres

The Calgary Flames entered last weekend riding a four-game winning streak built on the strength of sensational goaltending and defense. But the back end has shown cracks in back-to-back losses, and the Flames are in danger of dropping three straight for the first time all season as they visit the Buffalo Sabres in a Thursday night encounter. Calgary surrendered seven combined goals to San Jose and Toronto after allowing just five over its previous four games.

Like most teams, Calgary will look to get its defensive house in order against a Sabres team that has scored the fewest goals in the NHL by a wide margin. Buffalo isn’t the pushover it was at the start of the season, and comes into this one having won seven of its last 10 games. The offense is still struggling - the Sabres have just four goals in four December games - but the goaltending has been more consistent and should present problems for the Flames.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, SportsNet Flames, MSG-B (Sabres)

ABOUT THE FLAMES (17-10-2): While the focus is on how Calgary can tighten up defensively, the Flames may be getting one of their most talented young forwards back in the lineup Thursday night. Joe Colborne has missed the previous 18 games with a wrist injury, but was no longer wearing a non-contact jersey in practice earlier this week and coach Bob Hartley says fans will see him in uniform again soon. “Joe is very, very close,” Hartley told the Calgary Sun. “I‘m not saying he’s going to play (Thursday). I‘m saying he’s a possibility.”

ABOUT THE SABRES (10-16-2): As well as Buffalo is playing, not everyone is happy at the moment. Veteran forward Chris Stewart was made a healthy scratch for Tuesday’s 1-0 triumph over the Los Angeles Kings, and responded by avoiding the dressing room, changing away from the rest of the team and sending his equipment back to his locker via shopping cart. “All players have to play to the best of their ability,” coach Ted Nolan said of Stewart, who has three goals and one assist in 27 games. “If not, there’s somebody else that will take their place.”

1. Calgary has won three of the last four meetings.

2. Buffalo has emerged victorious in six of its last seven games against teams with winning records.

3. Stewart has nine goals and eight assists in 24 career games versus the Flames.

PREDICTION: Flames 3, Sabres 1