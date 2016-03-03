Preview: Flames at Sabres

Two teams looking toward the future will have several outstanding young players on display when the Buffalo Sabres host the Calgary Flames on Thursday. The Sabres are 1-3-1 in their last five games to stand 15th in the Eastern Conference and the Flames have dropped six straight (0-5-1) to fall out of contention for a playoff spot in the West.

Jack Eichel, Buffalo’s 19-year-old center, boasts 17 goals and 41 points but has gone five games without a point without injured captain Ryan O’Reilly in the lineup. The Sabres have managed four goals in the past four contests after a 2-1 overtime loss to Edmonton on Tuesday. Calgary’s 22-year-old leading scorer Johnny Gaudreau (24 goals, 39 assists) saw his eight-game point streak come to an end in Tuesday’s 2-1 loss at Boston. Gaudreau’s 21-year-old center Sean Monahan reached 20 goals for the third straight season Monday in Philadelphia and the former sixth overall pick owns five points in his last five outings.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Sportsnet 360 (Calgary), MSG-B (Buffalo)

ABOUT THE FLAMES (26-33-4): While Gaudreau and Monahan lead the way, defensemen T.J. Brodie (40 points, four assists in three games) and captain Mark Giordano (38 points) have also been productive. Jakub Nakladal scored his first NHL goal Tuesday and Jyrki Jokipakka, who had an assist in his debut after being acquired from Dallas on Monday, should get plenty of time to progress with fellow defensemen Dennis Wideman suspended and Kris Russell traded. “I give (Jokipakka) high marks,” Calgary coach Bob Hartley told reporters.

ABOUT THE SABRES (25-31-8): Eichel, the second selection in the 2015 draft, met top pick Connor McDavid in their first game against each other Tuesday and he registered five shots on goal. The Boston University product is second on the team in scoring behind O’Reilly (49 points), who is likely out until mid March with a lower-body injury. Robin Lehner has managed only four victories in 14 decisions in net, but is posting solid numbers with a 2.29 goals-against average and .933 save percentage after allowing five goals in the last three games.

OVERTIME

1. Calgary has allowed four power-play goals in the past three games and stands last in the league in penalty killing (72.8 percent).

2. Buffalo C Sam Reinhart, who tops the team with 18 goals, has two assists in his past three contests.

3. The Flames have won four of the past five meetings, including a 4-3 triumph in Calgary on Dec. 10.

PREDICTION: Sabres 4, Flames 3