Flames 2, Sabres 1 (OT)
December 14, 2013 / 9:53 PM / 4 years ago

Flames 2, Sabres 1 (OT)

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Flames 2, Sabres 1 (OT): Matt Stajan scored 42 seconds into overtime and Karri Ramo turned aside 26 shots as Calgary skated to its first road victory over Buffalo in nearly 18 years.

Stajan accepted a feed from former Sabre Paul Byron in the high slot and weaved his way into the left circle before wristing a shot inside the far post.

Byron scored his first goal of the season and former Buffalo defenseman Chris Butler notched an assist for the Flames, who have won five of seven overall and tasted victory in western New York for the first time since March 15, 1996.

Matt Moulson scored and Jhonas Enroth finished with 24 saves for the Sabres, who fell to 2-8-2 in their last 12 games.

After the teams combined for nine penalties and 37 shots over two scoreless periods, Buffalo drew first blood 5:40 into the third. Rookie Zemgus Girgensons skated up the right wing before backhanding a centering feed to Moulson, who netted his 11th goal of the season. Calgary answered 2:39 later as Butler skated behind the net before passing to Byron on the doorstep.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Calgary nearly opened the scoring in the final minute of the first period, but LW Mike Cammalleri’s tap-in goal was immediately overturned after the Flames were whistled for too many men on the ice. ... Calgary rookie C Sean Monahan returned to the ice for the first time since suffering a broken foot on Nov. 27. ... Buffalo recalled LW Matt Ellis from Rochester of the American Hockey League to fill in for C Cody Hodgson, who has been sidelined for two games with a lower-body injury.

