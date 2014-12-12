Surging Sabres edge Flames

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The Buffalo Sabres have their confidence back, and it is showing in the standings.

Despite being outshot 45-19, the Sabres dug in deep to defeat the Calgary Flames 4-3 Thursday night. Left winger Matt Moulson scored two goals in the victory, including the game-winner with 7:29 remaining.

“It wasn’t one of our better games, but we showed the belief factor is starting to creep in,” Sabres coach Ted Nolan said. “It’s pretty special because we weren’t in the game but we still believed that we could come back. ... We believe that we can win certain games now, and tonight was one of those.”

The Sabres (11-6-2) have won six of their past seven home games and eight of their past 11 games overall. The surge comes after Buffalo endured a five-game losing streak in November and also began the season with only three wins in the first 18 games.

“Our team confidence is in a good place,” defenseman Tyler Myers said. “I still think it can go (higher). I think we’re doing the right things, we’re trying to do the right things.”

The winning goal came on a deflection in front of the Calgary net. Moulson redirected right winger Tyler Ennis’ shot from the right wall into the net with his left skate, and the goal stood after a video review.

Left winger Marcus Foligno and center Zemgus Girgensons also scored for the Sabres. Buffalo goalie Jhonas Enroth made 41 saves.

”I think (we won due to our) heart,“ Ennis said. ”I think we’re playing with a lot more competitiveness, a lot more compete. We’re playing for each other, and I think Jhonas deserves a lot of the credit. They had 40-some shots, and we still won.

Right winger David Jones, defenseman Mark Giordano and center Sean Monahan scored for the Flames (17-11-2), who twice overcame one-goal deficits. Goalie Karri Ramo made 15 saves.

“We shot ourselves in the foot,” Giordano said. “I thought we played a good game, but the times we did break down were easy goals for them. At the end of the day, we can’t give them those backdoor plays we were giving them on those goals.”

The Flames have lost three games in a row for the first time this season, but they are still heading on the right path, according to coach Bob Hartley.

“We have to turn the page,” Hartley said. “We’re not going to live with that defeat. We always talk about our character in wins, well, we’re going to talk about our character after games like tonight. That’s where we have no choice.”

He added that if he knew in training camp the team would have its current record, he would have happily accepted it.

Moulson opened the scoring 5:34 into the second period. After Ennis stole the puck from Flames defenseman TJ Brodie deep in the Calgary end, Ennis found Moulson wide open in the slot. The veteran then put a one-timer past Ramo for his fifth goal of the year.

Giordano tied the game on a two-man advantage six minutes later. Following a faceoff win in the Buffalo end, the Flames captain blasted a shot from the point into the top left corner of the net.

Foligno made it 2-1 following a terrific pass from left winger Drew Stafford. Stafford looped around the Calgary net and slid a pass through the goal crease to Foligno, who tipped it home for his third of the year at 14:41.

Foligno appeared to grab his second goal of the game minutes later, but his redirection of a point shot was overturned due to a high stick. Calgary took advantage of its good fortune by tying the game again with 2:52 left in the second. Jones beat Sabres defenseman Josh Gorges to the puck in front of the Buffalo net and then beat Enroth for his fifth goal of the year.

Monahan gave Calgary its first lead 3:14 into the third. The Calgary center made it 3-2 following a strong pass by center Joe Colborne.

Girgensons evened the score five minutes later. Ennis threaded a cross-ice pass from close range, and Girgensons connected for his ninth goal of the season.

NOTES: C Cody Hodgson, D Tyson Strachan and D Andrej Meszaros were scratched for the Sabres. Hodgson, who has struggled this season, was a healthy scratch. Hodgson has just three points (one goal, two assists) in 28 games this year. He signed a six-year, $25.5 million contract extension with the Sabres last year. ... The Flames scratched D Ladislav Smid, RW Brian McGrattan and C Matt Stajan. ... This was the first of two meetings between the Sabres and Flames this season. Their next meeting takes place Jan. 27, in Calgary. ... This was the 100th game all-time between the two franchises.