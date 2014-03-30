Preview: Flames at Senators

After collecting five of a possible six points in their last three games, the Ottawa Senators aren’t ready to throw in the towel on the season. The Senators look to continue their uphill climb toward the playoffs when they continue their five-game homestand versus the Calgary Flames on Sunday. Clarke MacArthur scored a goal and set up two others as Ottawa skated to a 5-3 triumph over Chicago on Friday.

While the Senators are 2-0-1 in their last five, they reside eight points behind Columbus and Detroit for a wild-card berth in the Eastern Conference. Ottawa would be wise not to look past Calgary, which edged the visiting New York Rangers on Friday for its sixth win in nine contests. Mike Cammalleri and Joe Colborne tallied in that game, as well as in the Flames’ 4-1 triumph over the Senators on March 5.

TV: 5 p.m. ET, RSN West (Calgary), RSN East, TVA (Ottawa)

ABOUT THE FLAMES (31-36-7): Cammalleri has been scorching hot of late, collecting 11 goals and seven assists in his last 14 contests. While Cammalleri leads the team with 24 tallies, fourth-liner Kevin Westgarth has contributed lately - recording two goals and an assist in his last four games. “Playoffs is the goal. We’re not there this year, but it’s huge to get those fundamentals and every night get that blue-collar work ethic ... it’s paying dividends thus far,” Westgarth said. “We are looking to play spoiler a lot at the end of the season.”

ABOUT THE SENATORS (30-29-14): Craig Anderson returned from a lengthy absence to turn aside 46 shots against the reigning Stanley Cup champion Blackhawks. The goaltender knows Ottawa can’t afford to think about running the table - merely, winning each game as it comes. “You cannot focus on what could be or what should be ... you have to just stay in the moment and take it one game at a time,” Anderson said. “Anything can happen, but if we think, ‘Oh yeah, we can win the next eight and get ourselves in,’ you’re just defeating yourself.”

OVERTIME

1. Ottawa C Kyle Turris scored on Friday and netted his team’s lone goal against the Flames earlier this month.

2. Calgary G Karri Ramo has yielded nine goals in his last six contests.

3. The Senators have scored a power-play goal in each of the last two games but went 0-for-5 versus the Flames in the first meeting.

PREDICTION: Senators 4, Flames 2