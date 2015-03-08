Preview: Flames at Senators

The Ottawa Senators and Calgary Flames overcame early two-goal deficits to continue their winning ways in their last contest. The surging clubs look to continue their pursuits of their respective postseason bids when they meet in Canada’s capital on Sunday. Mark Stone scored the go-ahead goal in the third period as Ottawa rallied to a 3-2 victory over Buffalo on Friday and improved to 7-0-1 in its last eight contests.

The Senators reside five points behind Boston in the race for the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference, with Tuesday’s date against the Bruins serving as the finale of a three-game homestand. First things first, however, as they’ll face a Calgary club that scored five unanswered tallies in a 5-2 triumph over Detroit on Friday to win its third in a row and improve to 4-2-0 on its season-high seven-game road trip. Jiri Hudler scored twice against his former team and has four goals and two assists in the last three contests.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CITY, TVA

ABOUT THE FLAMES (36-25-4): The team leader with 24 goals, Sean Monahan has tallied in each of his last three games and has seven to go along with five assists in his last 10 contests. Josh Jooris has a goal and two assists in his last five games after being held off the scoresheet in his previous six contests. The rookie certainly fared well in his first meeting with Ottawa, scoring a goal and setting up another in Calgary’s 4-2 victory on Nov. 15.

ABOUT THE SENATORS (29-23-11): Although Andrew Hammond has been nothing short of spectacular, Craig Anderson could be in line to return to action for the first time in over six weeks on Sunday. Sidelined with a hand injury since Jan. 21, Anderson broke down in tears while telling the Ottawa Sun that it was “killing me inside to not play. To watch, and not be able to ... and not be able to be there for the guys, it hurts.” Coach Dave Cameron cited the team’s frenetic schedule as reason for both goaltenders to see time in the crease, although Anderson struggled in the first meeting versus the Flames - matching a season high by yielding four goals.

OVERTIME

1. Ottawa C Mika Zibanejad is riding a career-high six-game point streak during which he has collected three goals and three assists.

2. Calgary returns home after Sunday’s tilt to play seven of its next eight at Scotiabank Saddledome.

3. Senators LW Milan Michalek notched two assists versus the Sabres and had one in a 4-2 setback to the Flames.

PREDICTION: Senators 4, Flames 3