Preview: Flames at Senators

Two teams seeking salvation face off Wednesday when the Calgary Flames visit Canada’s capital to take on the Ottawa Senators. Calgary is wrapping up a three-game road trip that began with losses to the New York Islanders and Rangers.

The Flames totaled one goal in those setbacks and have dropped six of their last seven contests overall, netting more than two tallies just once in those defeats. Ottawa looks to halt a four-game slide (0-2-2) that includes the first three contests of its four-game homestand. The Senators have scored a total of eight goals during their skid after tallying seven times in a victory at Columbus on Oct. 14. Calgary and Ottawa split their two-game series last season, with each club winning at home - and the Senators doing so in a shootout.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, RSN, TVA

ABOUT THE FLAMES (2-7-0): Calgary has struggled at both ends of the ice in the early going. It has scored fewer goals (16) than all but three other teams entering Tuesday and only Columbus (40) has surrendered more goals than the Flames (35). Jiri Hudler, David Jones and captain Mark Giordano have accounted for nine of Calgary’s goals with three apiece.

ABOUT THE SENATORS (3-3-2): Ottawa could be without Curtis Lazar, who did not participate in Tuesday’s practice after suffering an upper-body injury in a loss to Arizona three days earlier. Max McCormick made his NHL debut against the Coyotes after being recalled from Binghamton of the American Hockey League on Friday. The 23-year-old right wing saw 13:32 of ice time on 16 shifts and recorded one shot on goal.

OVERTIME

1. Senators LW Mike Hoffman missed Saturday’s contest with a lower-body injury and left Tuesday’s practice early.

2. Calgary LW Johnny Gaudreau has recorded only one goal thus far, but it was one of the team’s two game-winners.

3. Ottawa recalled LW Matt Puempel, who is likely to take Lazar’s spot in the lineup.

PREDICTION: Senators 4, Flames 3