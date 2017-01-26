Preview: Flames at Senators

The All-Star break can't come soon enough for the stumbling Calgary Flames, who will try to stop a four-game slide when they visit the Ottawa Senators on Thursday night. Calgary has surrendered 20 goals during its four-game skid and has been manhandled by Toronto and Montreal on the first two legs of its three-game road trip.

Flames coach Glen Gulutzan did not mince any words followed Tuesday's 5-1 drubbing by the Canadiens, which came 24 hours after a 4-0 shutout loss to the Maple Leafs. "We were pathetic," Gulutzan said. "It was a pathetic display. No bite back, no kick back. Our top guys didn't do anything. We needed someone to step up." Ottawa, meanwhile, is coming off an impressive victory, halting NHL-leading Washington's 14-game point streak and handing the Capitals their first regulation loss since Dec. 27. The Senators are 6-1-1 in their last eight and are assured of heading into the All-Star break in second place in the Atlantic Division.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, Sportsnet West (Calgary), RDS2, TSN5 (Ottawa)

ABOUT THE FLAMES (24-24-3): Calgary has won only once in the past seven games (1-5-1) to lose touch with the top three teams in the Pacific Division and only a last-second goal Tuesday prevented a second straight shutout. Johnny Gaudreau's goal-scoring drought is at 11 games, a span in which he has only three assists, and his minus-19 rating is the worst of any forward in the league. The Flames not only have surrendered the opening goal in the past nine games, they have not led in any of the past four contests.

ABOUT THE SENATORS (26-15-5): Goaltender Mike Condon, a waiver-wire acquisition in early November, has been the ultimate workhorse, making 14 consecutive starts while Craig Anderson is on indefinite leave of absence. Condon, who didn't make his first start of the season until Nov. 3, also has registered four shutouts, a number surpassed by only three of the league's elite netminders -- Braden Holtby, Tuukka Rask and Devan Dubnyk. Forward Tommy Wingels, acquired from San Jose, will make his Ottawa debut.

OVERTIME

1. Gaudreau has two goals and seven points in five games versus Ottawa.

2. Senators F Mike Hoffman, who has seven goals in his last seven games, is expected back after sitting out Tuesday with the flu.

3. Flames C Sam Bennett's last-second power-play goal in Montreal ended a 12-game point drought.

PREDICTION: Flames 4, Senators 3