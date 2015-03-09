Senators pull out win over Flames in shootout

OTTAWA -- On behalf of his team, Calgary Flames coach Bob Hartley pleaded guilty to an act of highway robbery Sunday night.

While they were unable to extend their winning streak to four, the Flames still managed to sneak out of Canadian Tire Centre with something to show from the last of a seven-game road trip.

“We’re still missing a point,” Hartley said after a six-round shootout that was decided by Senators defenseman Erik Karlsson. “But at the same time, looking at our situation, we leave with a point here ... let’s leave the building before the OPP (Ontario Provincial Police) shows up.”

Down 4-0 with just over 13 minutes left in regulation, the Flames showed why they are recognized as one of the best third-period teams in the league as they staged a four-goal rally that ended with the second of the night for defenseman Kris Russell, just 2:18 from the buzzer.

Karlsson allowed the Senators a breath of relief and a 5-4 victory when he beat Flames goalie Jonas Hiller, and Senators goalie Craig Anderson put a blocker in front of Calgary’s last-chance shot off the stick of winger Josh Jooris.

Ironically, Anderson was making his first start in more than six weeks after being sidelined by a deep bone bruise in his blocker hand Jan. 21.

”I felt pretty good,“ said Anderson, who made 42 saves leading up to the shootout. ”Especially though the first two periods. I was seeing the puck pretty well.

“Give them some credit. They came out flying in the third and we were just trying to weather it as best we could. To get it done in overtime, we still got two points. That’s the bottom line.”

The win added to the most impressive stretch of the season for the Senators, who have now grabbed 17 of a possible 18 points from their last nine games.

They trail the Boston Bruins by five points in the race for the last wild-card spot in the East, and they have a game in hand. The two teams meet at Canadian Tire Centre Tuesday.

Senators goals by Alex Chiasson, Milan Michalek, Mike Hoffman and defenseman Mark Borowiecki on 23 shots chased Flames starting goalie Karri Ramo at 7:10 of the second period. Hiller was perfect in relief, making 19 saves.

Center Joe Colborne and center Mikael Backlund had the other Calgary goals.

”We just really got away from our game,“ said Borowiecki. ”Got a little too cute. Maybe we thought it was point night going into that (third) period. Rack ‘em up, pad the stats a little bit.

“But that’s a good team. I think they’re one of the best third-period teams in the NHL right now. It was just kind of unacceptable for us, especially at this point in the season. We need every point we can get.”

So do the Flames. Calgary is clinging to a playoff spot with a two-point lead on the Los Angeles Kings.

Russell said the third-period rally in Ottawa adds to the confidence the team has mustered from a 4-2-1 record on the trip.

“Hopefully we’re never in that situation, but it gives us confidence that regardless of the score, we’ve got to keep going if we get one and get some life, ” said Russell, whose equalizer was a high wrist shot from the point that beat Anderson on the glove side. “I think we’re happy with the point, but there’s some things we have to learn, especially about our starts.”

Hartley also saw it as a character builder, even though he didn’t like what he saw the first half of the game.

“Our defensive zone coverage was just not there,” he said. “We made mistakes that usually we don’t do. We missed some easy assignments. I felt we were a much better team than what we showed in the first and second period then we bounced back. Credit to our players. That could be a point that, we never know, that could be a difference.”

The Senators know they’ll have to be better for Tuesday’s visit by the Bruins.

“I don’t think we played our best hockey for any part of the 60 minutes, even though we got a 4-0 lead,” said Karlsson. “We let it slip away from us due to fatigue, but at this time of year everybody’s tired. It’s not an excuse, and if you want to be an elite team these are the games you’ve got to close out. You’ve got to know how to play under pressure when you’re tired.”

Senators coach Dave Cameron was thrilled with how his No. 1 goalie responded in his first game back.

”We give him lots of work,“ Cameron said of Anderson. ”I thought he was real good. Real, real, real good. It’s good to see him back, see him healthy again.

“I hope he’s not allergic to rubber. He’ll be dead.”

NOTES: Senators coach Dave Cameron made the controversial decision to sit G Andrew Hammond, who is 7-0-1 and is one of only two goalies in the last 76 years to allow two or fewer goals in his first eight starts. But Cameron said he needed to get some work for goalie Craig Anderson, who was making his first start since Jan. 21 and said his bruised right hand is still not 100 percent. ... The Senators scratched D Jared Cowen and LW Colin Greening. ... Flames RW David Jones was back in the lineup after missing one game with a lower-body injury. ... The Flames scratched D Corey Potter, RW Emile Poirier and LW Michael Ferland.