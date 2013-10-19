Preview: Flames at Sharks

With their winning streak over, the San Jose Sharks attempt to extend their season-opening point run to eight games when they host the Calgary Flames on Saturday. San Jose won its first six games but was unable to match the best start in franchise history - which was set last season - as it suffered a 4-3 shootout loss to the Stars in Dallas on Thursday. The Sharks held three one-goal leads in the game as Tyler Kennedy, Matt Nieto and Patrick Marleau scored, but were unable to emerge victorious.

Calgary is coming off its first regulation loss of the season, a 3-2 defeat at Anaheim on Wednesday. Jiri Hudler netted his 100th career goal and Lee Stempniak scored on a short-handed breakaway, but the Flames still suffered their 17th consecutive road loss in the all-time series against the Ducks. Rookie center Sean Monahan was kept off the scoresheet, ending his career-opening five-game point streak.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, CBC, CSN California (San Jose)

ABOUT THE FLAMES (3-1-2): The sixth overall pick in last June’s draft, Monahan has registered four goals and two assists in six contests as he awaits Calgary’s decision on his future. The 19-year-old can play in three more games before the team either keeps him on the roster of sends him to Ottawa of the Ontario Hockey League for the remainder of the season. “I‘m here to do my job and my part, and they’re going to make the decision whenever they want to,” Monahan said.

ABOUT THE SHARKS (6-0-1): While Dan Boyle missed his first game after being checked from behind by St. Louis’ Maxim Lapierre on Tuesday, fellow defenseman Brad Stuart returned from a three-game suspension and registered three shots on goal in 22:41 of ice time. Kennedy came within one second of setting a franchise record Thursday, scoring just nine seconds into the contest. The club mark for the fastest goal to start a game (eight seconds) was set on Jan. 1, 2000 by Stephane Matteau.

OVERTIME

1. San Jose RW Adam Burish underwent successful back surgery Thursday and is out indefinitely.

2. Marleau extended his season-opening point streak to seven games with a goal on Thursday. With nine points, Marleau is tied with three others for the team scoring lead.

3. Calgary has stops in Los Angeles, Phoenix and Dallas before returning home to face Washington on Oct. 26.

PREDICTION: Sharks 5, Flames 2